Refidomsa denies involvement in irregular fuel processing allegations

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Petroleum Refinery (Refidomsa) has firmly denied any involvement in irregular fuel processing and transfer, asserting that its operations are conducted with complete transparency. This statement came in response to a report from Spain claiming otherwise. Dr. Leonardo Aguilera, the president of Refidomsa, stated that it is categorically false that the company has managed any oil business irregularly.

Aguilera emphasized that while he cannot comment on any Venezuelan oil reaching Europe, it is untrue that such oil is refined in the Dominican Republic. He reiterated that Refidomsa is the sole entity in the country that refines hydrocarbons, acquiring products solely through established commercial channels.

In previous statements, Aguilera clarified that during President Luis Abinader’s administration, the Dominican Republic has not imported any Venezuelan oil for consumption, refining, or re-exportation. He stressed that any links made between the Dominican Republic and the allegations in the Spanish report are unfounded, highlighting that Refidomsa has maintained a clear stance on the issue for the past seven years.