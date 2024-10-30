Alexis Victoria Yeb calls for fair treatment of Dominicans at Spanish Consulate

Santo Domingo.- Senator Alexis Victoria Yeb, representing María Trinidad Sánchez province, has called for better treatment of Dominicans applying for visas at the Spanish consulate. In a letter co-signed by all Dominican senators and sent to Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and the Spanish ambassador, Victoria Yeb voiced concerns about alleged mistreatment of Dominican citizens during the visa application process.

He pointed out that many applicants, regardless of their financial stability or profile, are often denied visas under the generalized claim that they lack sufficient means to support their stay. Noting that Madrid is a major travel destination for Dominicans due to accessible flights and strong cultural ties, the senator described it as unacceptable for financially solvent applicants to face rejections without due consideration.

Victoria Yeb urged the Spanish consulate to adopt fairer evaluation practices for Dominican applicants, emphasizing that a more transparent visa process could foster stronger ties between the Dominican Republic and Spain.