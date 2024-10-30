Dominican Army detains 34 Haitians in border operation

San Juan de la Maguana, DR.- Army personnel recently detained 34 Haitians who had entered the Dominican Republic illegally and were hiding in the Cajuil Blanco area of Las Matas de Farfán, San Juan de la Maguana. The arrest occurred as they were preparing to be transported by motorcycle from their hiding spot. According to the Army’s report, the group included 30 men and 4 women.

During the operation, a red Tauro motorcycle intended for transporting the group was abandoned at the scene. Those detained, along with the driver involved, were handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Additionally, at the Cabo Rojo checkpoint in Pedernales, Army personnel intercepted two truck drivers carrying 24 undocumented Haitians.

In a related event, Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, Commander General of the Dominican Republic Army, visited key military facilities, including the 2 de Mayo Fortress and the Arroyo Frío Detachment, to assess conditions and emphasize the importance of continuous training and readiness among the troops.