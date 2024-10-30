Dominican Police coordinates deportation of Polish citizen sought by justice system

Santo Domingo.- The National Police of the Dominican Republic, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Migration (DGM), successfully coordinated the deportation of Polish citizen Pawel Mateusz Szopa, 38, who was wanted in Poland for organizing a criminal group and money laundering. Szopa had an International Red Notice issued for his arrest and was apprehended by OCN-INTERPOL agents at Las Américas International Airport after thorough intelligence work.

His deportation took place on flight IB 0266 of Iberia Airlines, which was en route to Poland with a layover in Madrid, Spain. The Polish Police acknowledged the efforts of the Dominican National Police with a letter of congratulations for their successful arrests of individuals sought by foreign authorities.

The National Police reiterated its commitment to international cooperation in the fight against organized crime, ensuring that those involved in illicit activities are brought to justice, regardless of their nationality.