Italian Ambassador strengthens airport security ties with CESAC in the Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- Italian Ambassador Stefano Queirolo Palmas recently visited the Specialized Corps for Airport and Civil Aviation Security (CESAC) in the Dominican Republic, where he was welcomed by Brigadier General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of CESAC. The meeting aimed to deepen collaboration between Italy and the Dominican Republic in airport and civil aviation security, highlighting the importance of high security standards to protect citizens and tourists.
Ambassador Queirolo Palmas emphasized the value of enhancing bilateral ties in security, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to maintain rigorous protection measures in their airports. General Souffront Tamayo affirmed CESAC’s dedication to working with international partners to improve security and efficiency across Dominican airports.
In a formal gesture, Ambassador Queirolo Palmas signed CESAC’s distinguished visitors book, marking the significance of the visit. This meeting reflects both countries’ proactive diplomacy and their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in critical security and development sectors.