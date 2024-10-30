Italian Ambassador strengthens airport security ties with CESAC in the Dominican Republic

Ambassador Queirolo Palmas emphasized the value of enhancing bilateral ties in security, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to maintain rigorous protection measures in their airports. General Souffront Tamayo affirmed CESAC’s dedication to working with international partners to improve security and efficiency across Dominican airports.

In a formal gesture, Ambassador Queirolo Palmas signed CESAC’s distinguished visitors book, marking the significance of the visit. This meeting reflects both countries’ proactive diplomacy and their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in critical security and development sectors.