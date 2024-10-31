Cement industry highlights opportunities for circular economy

Santo Domingo.- At an international forum on circular economy, the Dominican Association of Cement Producers (Adocem) discussed the cement sector’s efforts to align with climate objectives and promote sustainable supply chains, emphasizing waste management and the integration of circular practices. During the panel titled “Green and Circular Supply Chains,” Adocem’s executive director, Julissa Báez, highlighted the cement industry’s extensive impact, connecting suppliers, builders, and users. She stressed that successful circularity requires coordination across the entire construction value chain.

Báez noted that cement remains the most widely used construction material globally, with approximately 6 million tons produced annually in the Dominican Republic. In response to the growing demand for low-carbon materials, local manufacturers are implementing initiatives such as reducing clinker usage by incorporating alternative materials like fly ash and metal slag, as well as valorizing waste for energy generation.

Despite these efforts, waste management remains a challenge in the Dominican Republic, with only about 6% of waste being recycled. This presents an opportunity for improvement, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, tourism, and construction. The panel also addressed barriers to adopting circular practices, including a lack of regulation and the need for supportive frameworks that promote circular business models. Panelists agreed that traditional products often receive more prioritization than circular alternatives due to perceptions of value, and technological limitations hinder effective management and implementation of these practices.