City College Scholarship program launched for Dominican high school seniors

Santo Domingo.- On October 1, Oyate Group, Fundación Rica, and New York State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda (D-32) launched the inaugural Oyate Global Rising Scholarship, which offers two full scholarships for Dominican high school seniors to attend The City College of New York (CCNY) for four years. The program was announced at a press conference in the Dominican Republic on August 29.

In addition to covering full tuition, the scholarship provides visa assistance, monthly mentoring, paid summer internships, and professional development opportunities. Fundación Rica will lead outreach efforts to promote the scholarship throughout the Dominican Republic.

Senator Sepúlveda expressed his honor in partnering with Oyate Group and Fundación Rica, highlighting the initiative’s role in bridging communities and empowering students with essential tools for success. The scholarship is open to public high school seniors in the Dominican Republic with a GPA above 85%. Interested applicants can apply at oyategroup.org.