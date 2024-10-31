Dominican Atlantic Coast under alert as swell brings dangerous waves

Santo Domingo.- An oceanic phenomenon known as “swell” is expected to impact the Atlantic coast of the Dominican Republic, bringing waves between 10 to 12 feet in height, with some reaching up to 16 feet in certain areas. This alert, active until Sunday, covers the coastline from Monte Cristi to Saona Island. Coastal provinces like Puerto Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, and La Altagracia are particularly at risk of high waves and possible sea encroachment.

Authorities have urged residents, fishermen, and small boat operators in affected areas to exercise caution and avoid entering the sea during this period. The Emergency Operations Centre (COE) has issued a preventive alert and advises the public to stay clear of beaches and coastal areas until conditions improve.

The COE continues to monitor the swell’s impact, remaining vigilant in protecting communities along the Atlantic coast from potential hazards.