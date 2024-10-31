INABIE clarifies supplier selection criteria for imported footwear contracts

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute for Student Welfare (INABIE) has updated its selection criteria for companies providing imported footwear to enhance transparency and fairness in its procurement process. This amendment outlines new scoring and sales volume requirements for qualifying suppliers. The Dominican Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Adpyme) had previously provided feedback, and INABIE incorporated their suggestions early in the process.

Following discussions with Adpyme, INABIE has extended the deadline for sample and proposal submissions to November 12, encouraging more participation from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Contract awards are now set for January 24, 2025, dispelling any uncertainty about earlier deadlines.

INABIE emphasizes that these adjustments aim to foster fair competition, ensuring students receive essential supplies in time for the upcoming school year.