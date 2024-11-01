Communities brace for weekend of heavy rains and potential flooding

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Meteorology forecasts heavy rain in eastern and northern Dominican Republic due to a potential tropical cyclone developing over the weekend. The Emergency Operations Center (COE) has issued alerts for 13 provinces and the National District.

The North and Northeast coasts, from Puerto Plata to La Altagracia, are under yellow alert, while Montecristi, Santiago, La Vega, Santo Domingo, and the National District are on green alert. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential flooding. Communities like Arroyo Bonito in Manoguayabo and Caliche de los Ríos, already affected by previous November floods, are particularly concerned about the anticipated rainfall.

The COE advises residents to stay updated on weather alerts.