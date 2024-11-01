Interactive exhibition “The Messi Experience” coming to Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- “The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True,” an interactive exhibition celebrating soccer superstar Lionel Messi, is set to debut in Santo Domingo on November 16. The exhibition will take place at the Venue events center in the National District and offers an in-depth look at Messi’s illustrious career.

Featuring nine thematic installations, the exhibition takes visitors on a chronological journey from Messi’s early days in Rosario to his victory in the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and his subsequent signing with an MLS club. Spanning approximately 2,300 square meters and lasting around 75 minutes, “The Messi Experience World Tour” allows attendees to engage in activities such as emulating Messi’s training sessions and interacting with him through advanced artificial intelligence technologies, providing a comprehensive immersion into his legacy.