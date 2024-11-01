MAP requires public employees to report water and electricity bill payments

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) has directed all public entities to collect data on employees’ payment compliance for water and electricity services, as announced by Minister Sigmund Freund in circular 018031. The initiative aims to understand consumption patterns and encourage compliance with public service payments, emphasizing the legal and moral responsibilities of public servants to uphold civic behavior.

Minister Freund highlighted that compliance with service payments demonstrates ethical responsibility and supports the sustainability of public services, as mandated by Law 41-08. He stressed that public servants should set an example of civility and collective responsibility by fulfilling their obligations.

Human Resources departments have 15 working days to verify if public employees have water and electricity contracts in their names, or to identify the paying family member if not. Employees must submit invoices for accurate record-keeping. This measure follows a proposal by Celso Marranzini, head of the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies, who called for a policy requiring public sector employees to submit their electricity bills to ensure accountability in public service usage.