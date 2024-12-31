Tender opens for Punta Catalina solar power plant construction

Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina Electric Generation Company (EGEPC) has initiated the international public bidding process for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of the Punta Catalina Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant. This project, code-named EGEPC-CCC-LPN-2024-0042, represents a significant step in the Dominican Republic’s sustainable energy transition.

The solar power plant will have a minimum nominal capacity of 40 MWp, aiming to enhance renewable energy production and complement the operations of the existing thermoelectric facility. The bidding process begins with the publication of the call for tenders on December 30-31, 2024. Key milestones include a technical visit on January 16, 2025, submission of proposals by February 17, 2025, and the final award on March 24, 2025.

EGEPC highlighted the importance of strict technical and financial qualifications for participating companies. The project includes a 20-month execution timeline and requires guarantees for performance, advance payment use, and defect coverage. This initiative underscores EGEPC’s commitment to diversifying the Dominican energy matrix and promoting sustainability.