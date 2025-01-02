Motorcyclists responsible for 76.1% of holiday traffic deaths

Santo Domingo.- During the Christmas and New Year holidays, motorcycles were involved in 32 of the 42 traffic-related deaths, accounting for 76.19% of fatalities and 77.8% of accidents, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

This alarming trend was highlighted during the “Christmas: Awareness for Life” operation, with COE Director Juan Manuel Méndez calling the situation a public calamity. Despite not being a public official, Méndez has continued to advocate for greater driver awareness.

In the second phase of the COE operation, from December 30 to January 1, 2025, 158 traffic accidents were recorded. Of these, 123 involved motorcycles, along with 11 incidents involving light vehicles, 10 run-overs, and various other types of vehicles.

The total number of deaths during this phase was 30, with nine occurring within the road safety system and 21 outside it, primarily involving motorcycles.