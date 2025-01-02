Zile Foundation urges stronger Dominican-Haitian ties in 2025

Reaffirming the sovereignty of both countries, FZ stressed their interdependence and urged prioritizing respect, solidarity, and cooperation to overcome divisions. Anglican Bishop Ogé Beauvoir, FZ President, called for 2025 to be a historic year, fostering unity and building bridges for a brighter future.

Founded in 2005, the Zile Foundation has been committed to promoting dialogue, peace, and sustainable development between Haiti and the Dominican Republic through cultural, social, and economic initiatives.