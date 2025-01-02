Zile Foundation urges stronger Dominican-Haitian ties in 2025
Santo Domingo.- The Zile Foundation (FZ) shared its New Year message, advocating for 2025 to be designated as the “Year of Normalization and Strengthening of Binational Relations” between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The message highlights the shared history, culture, and potential of the two nations, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for mutual development and well-being.
Reaffirming the sovereignty of both countries, FZ stressed their interdependence and urged prioritizing respect, solidarity, and cooperation to overcome divisions. Anglican Bishop Ogé Beauvoir, FZ President, called for 2025 to be a historic year, fostering unity and building bridges for a brighter future.
Founded in 2005, the Zile Foundation has been committed to promoting dialogue, peace, and sustainable development between Haiti and the Dominican Republic through cultural, social, and economic initiatives.