Malecón Deportivo Project open for bids with a RD$350 million budget

Santo Domingo.- The National District City Council (ADN) has launched a public tender for the “Malecón Deportivo Project, Stage V Paseo Marítimo,” with bids due by February 12, 2025. The estimated cost of the project is 350 million pesos, and the construction is expected to be completed within one year.

The project will span 1.7 kilometers of George Washington Avenue, from Núñez de Cáceres Avenue to Gaviota Street in the Miramar sector. Initially proposed by Mayor Carolina Mejía on February 9, 2024, it aims to extend the Paseo del Malecón project presented in December 2023.

The project will involve extensive renovations, including the installation of solar LED streetlights, new sidewalks, mobility routes, sports courts, benches, ramps, and additional parking. It will also feature a dog park, children’s play areas, and spaces for gastronomic use, all designed to benefit families, young people, seniors, and the general public.