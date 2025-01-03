Pelegrín Castillo warns of risks to national sovereignty in air traffic agreement with the U.S.
Santo Domingo.- Pelegrín Castillo, Vice President of the National Progressive Force (FNP), has raised concerns about the “serious risks” to national sovereignty posed by the Pre-Authorization Agreement on Air Traffic, signed in 2016 between the Dominican Republic and the United States. Castillo argued that the agreement, currently under review by Congress and the Constitutional Court, could grant control over refugee and asylum policies to international organizations and the U.S. government, violating the Dominican Constitution.
Castillo criticized the agreement for potentially transforming the Dominican Republic into a “refugee country,” burdening the nation with external issues, particularly those related to Haiti. He claimed it serves foreign interests at the expense of the country’s territorial integrity.
He also questioned the 2019 Contingency Plan for Massive Migrant Flows, which was created with U.S. support and advised by international organizations. Although the government has stated it will not implement the plan, Castillo called for its formal rejection. He accused local business sectors of prioritizing private interests over national well-being and urged Congress and the Constitutional Court to reject the agreement, emphasizing the need for decisions that safeguard the country’s sovereignty.
Source: RC Noticias
He is but one voice to find exception to this accord. Why? There had to be other Dominican officials at the time who were involved with this agreement who felt there were no risks to the sovereignty of the RD. It has been 9 years since its signing and there have been no ill occurrences that can be directly associated to the agreement. Is the FNP’s VP action politically motivated?