Pelegrín Castillo warns of risks to national sovereignty in air traffic agreement with the U.S.

Castillo criticized the agreement for potentially transforming the Dominican Republic into a “refugee country,” burdening the nation with external issues, particularly those related to Haiti. He claimed it serves foreign interests at the expense of the country’s territorial integrity.

He also questioned the 2019 Contingency Plan for Massive Migrant Flows, which was created with U.S. support and advised by international organizations. Although the government has stated it will not implement the plan, Castillo called for its formal rejection. He accused local business sectors of prioritizing private interests over national well-being and urged Congress and the Constitutional Court to reject the agreement, emphasizing the need for decisions that safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

Source: RC Noticias