Firefighters of the National District will carry out the traditional Three Kings Day parade this Sunday.

Santo Domingo — The National District Fire Department announced that it will hold its traditional Three Kings Day parade on Sunday, January 5, starting at 6:00 pm.

During the parade, which has been held since 1948 and is supported by the Mayor’s Office of the National District (AD), Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar will ride through the streets and avenues.

In addition, the Firemen’s Band and a group of exhibitors will play and dance along the route.

Route

The route will start at the Fire Department Headquarters on Mella Avenue, go up Emilio Prud’Homme Street with Mexico Avenue, and then turn left onto Duarte Avenue.

Then, following along Mella Avenue, they will turn onto Arzobispo Meriño Street and El Conde Street until they reach the starting point again.

At the end of this joyful journey, citizens will enjoy a fireworks show, candy, and ice cream for children.

The Intendant of the National District Fire Department, General José Luis Frómeta Herasme, invited the capital’s citizens to enjoy the traditional route and become part of history.

He also thanked the support offered by Mayor Carolina Mejía for realizing this activity.

A press release indicates that this iconic activity, more than just brightening up the streets, has become a tradition for many capital citizens. They have attended since they were children and continue to participate enthusiastically today as adults.

The Three Wise Men, firemen, and citizens are expected to participate, as are municipal authorities such as officials and councilors.