Cargo ship sinks off Puerto Plata, overweight suspected cause

Puerto Plata.- A roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo ship, “Two Brothers,” sank in the Atlantic Ocean while en route from Puerto Plata to the Turks & Caicos Islands. The ship, departing around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, reportedly succumbed to overweight issues on board.

Owned by two brothers known as “Los Mellos” from the Nuevo Renacer sector (Aguas Negras), the ship was carrying several vehicles and containers. The crew consisted of 12 men, including the captain, Valentín Polanco Vásquez (El Gringo). Among the crew were Fernando José Cordero Martínez, Ricardo Camacho, Darvin Valentín Polanco Calvo, and Julio Martín Guerrero. These crew members were rescued by the cruise ship “Carnival Vista,” which was heading to the Amber Cove terminal in Puerto Plata.

There is unconfirmed information suggesting that the remaining six crew members might have headed for the mainland along the coast of Manzanillo Bay in Monte Cristi.

The incident has sparked concern among the relatives of the crew, many of whom have gathered outside the Dominican Republic Navy’s Port Captaincy seeking information. Luis Marte, the uncle of crew member Luis Miguel Rotestan, expressed frustration over the authorities’ decision to allow the ship’s departure without considering the weather conditions and the vessel’s overload.

This tragic incident underscores the importance of adhering to maritime safety regulations, including those concerning ship loading and weather considerations, to prevent such occurrences.