Puerto Plata welcomes record number of cruise visitors

Puerto Plata.- Puerto Plata, famously known as the bride of the Atlantic, is celebrating a significant milestone today with the arrival of five majestic cruise ships. This event marks the largest number of visitors the city has received in a single day, totaling 27,313. These cruise ships docked at the city’s two tourist ports, Taíno Bay and Amber Cove, further cementing Puerto Plata’s reputation as a top international tourist destination.

The cruise ships contributing to this record include the Carnival Celebration, carrying 6,275 passengers and 1,763 crew members; the Carnival Vista with 4,738 passengers and 1,417 crew; the Grandeur of the Seas hosting 2,300 passengers and 771 crew; the Norwegian Encore with 4,903 passengers and 1,631 crew; and the Scarlett Lady, ferrying 2,347 passengers and 1,168 crew.

Atahualpa Paulino, the regional director of tourism, expressed that this impressive influx of cruise ships not only enhances Puerto Plata’s tourist offerings but also significantly boosts the local economy. He emphasized the visitors’ opportunity to experience the Dominican hospitality, explore the natural and cultural treasures of the province, and engage in the unique experiences the destination offers.

Paulino also credited this achievement to the trust and dedication of President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. Their visionary leadership has played a crucial role in establishing Puerto Plata as a world-class tourist destination. This influx of tourists is a testament to the success of the government’s strategy in promoting sustainable tourism and generating economic opportunities within the Dominican Republic.