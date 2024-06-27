Firefighters and park rangers combat blaze in Cabarete and Goleta Lagoons

Puerto Plata.- Park rangers and forest firefighters are battling a fire that erupted on Wednesday afternoon in the Islabón community, located in the upper part of the Lagunas de Cabarete y Goleta Natural Monument in Sosúa, Puerto Plata.

Juan Guzmán, regional director of Protected Areas in the Northwest, reported that park rangers promptly began efforts to combat the fire.

Guzmán explained that fires around the lagoon at this time of year are often ignited by individuals who set the cattail ablaze, either to capture turtles or to stimulate new growth for use as fodder.