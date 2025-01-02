Dominican Republic: a nation resisting its development opportunities

In recent years, as I’ve embarked on my journey as a researcher, lingering questions continue to trouble me about the scientific, humanistic, and artistic development of the Dominican Republic: Why are the critical roles in any society aspiring to modernity relegated to such insignificant places? Why does a pervasive sense of limitation or withdrawal surround the value of professionals?

Professors, researchers, scientists, anthropologists, biologists, archaeologists, sociologists, philosophers, writers, editors, translators, illustrators, and artists—across all fields—are still given little prominence in Dominican society, with only a few exceptions.

There must be social, cultural, and psychological roots that explain this issue. For now, I limit myself to offering a brief analysis that I hope will spark debate and lead to solutions.

This analysis must come from incisive thinking that goes to the root of the problem, with an almost stubborn and insistent attitude. It must avoid mundane complaints or reproaching what has not been done before. The approach must focus on what is essential and cannot be limited by the social and cultural biases we have carried for so long: the invalidation of what is Dominican.

It is clear that there is a lack of scientific, humanistic, and artistic culture in the Dominican Republic—not because it doesn’t exist, but because it hasn’t permeated the general population.

Without the need to compare ourselves to other countries—because we don’t have to—the Dominican environment has all the conditions necessary to solve its own problems. Of that, I have no doubt. But what are the real reasons we remain stagnant, unable to spread and embed the value of these fields in the social imagination?

The lack of a scientific and philosophical perspective on Dominican issues has had severe consequences for years, from the remnants of the Trujillo and Balaguer dictatorships to the enduring identity crisis and the failure to achieve substantial social change. Critical and independent thinking among professionals are virtues we must embrace, value, and reinvigorate as citizens concerned about this nation’s development.

We do have a social handicap that prevents us from appreciating the local, potentially rooted in the identity crisis we suffer from. However, let us not stray from the issue at hand: capitalizing on knowledge through science, humanities, and art must become a real concern for authorities and academic, political, and social leaders in our environment. It begins with valuing these great professionals and culminates in creating public policies that allow them to exercise their expertise at a high level without so many obstacles.

Bridging ideas and impact

Establish policies and support systems

Establish conditions and public policies for professionals in science, humanities, and art to contribute meaningfully to development. Support projects, plans, and enterprises aligned with this priority in every possible way. Promote awareness through media

Use media and content to position the importance of studying these fields. Normalize conversations about them, dismantle the complex that makes us approach knowledge awkwardly, and stop idolizing it as something unattainable. Introduce strategic education reforms

Introduce strategic, engaging content into school curricula to nurture children’s love and curiosity for these fields from an early age, in both formal and extracurricular settings. Celebrate existing potential

Stop viewing advancements in science and art as extraordinary feats that overshadow what already exists. Instead, recognize and build upon the existing potential in this country.

The Dominican Republic resists acknowledging its vast capabilities but fails to translate them into organized, practical efforts that yield results. While we have the knowledge and preparation to bring about change, we falter in execution—an exam we have yet to pass.

I often hear people marvel at the historical achievements of Dominicans, and it concerns me. How can a nation continue to see as “unbelievable” what already exists or diminish what has been accomplished? Why justify or compare the talent and progress that has been achieved with so much effort when the conditions for success are abundantly present—in every corner, school, university, and institution?

From knowledge to implementation

Capitalizing on existing knowledge and creating systems that impact society is arduous work. It requires a pragmatic, not romantic, view of facts and realities. It calls for a certain stubbornness to achieve results and an unyielding determination to reach them. This brings us to the most critical aspect: execution.

We must develop systemic frameworks—through institutional or ministerial machinery—that take the development of knowledge seriously. As the English phrases put it, we need to “deliver the knowledge,” “implement the knowledge,” and “expand the knowledge.”

Let’s be honest: educating people is one thing; creating mechanisms to ensure that knowledge drives national development is another. Education alone is insufficient to propel a nation forward. We need systems that allow the professionals we talk about to expand their work to higher levels and normalize their contributions until they become a regular part of daily life.

How many countries have excellent education systems but fail in areas like science and research? These are distinct, albeit interconnected, aspects.

It’s about uniting thinkers and doers—bridging these two significant capacities in Dominicans (and likely elsewhere) to lead the collective where it needs to go. It’s about penetrating society and extending the reach of knowledge through large-scale projects and initiatives that yield tangible improvements in a nation’s basic needs.

We must take Dominican science, humanities, and art to where they truly matter: toward national development. This is not just a challenge—it is an imperative for our collective future.

By Roxanna Marte

Writer and Cultural Promoter

