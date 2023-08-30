Sambo Federation announces Pan American and World Championship

The Dominican Sambo Federation has announced the hosting of two international events that will see the participation of over 250 athletes from 37 countries. Eliseo Romero, President of the Sambo Federation, shared this information alongside Vice Ministers of Sports Franklin de la Mota and Leopoldo Portes, as well as other officials.

The Santo Domingo 2023 Pan American Sambo Championship and the Beach World Championship of the same discipline will be held in the Dominican Republic. The Pan American Championship is scheduled for September 6 and 7 at the Parque del Este Handball Pavilion, while the Beach World Championship will take place on September 9 and 10 at the Coral Costa Caribe hotel in Juan Dolio.

This marks the first time the Dominican Republic is hosting both of these significant events, recognized by the International Sambo Federation. The calendar of activities for these events includes referee certification seminars and competitions.

The Dominican Sambo Federation, which includes 10 affiliated associations, has previously organized similar events in the country, the first being in 2019 and the second in 2020. The Pan American Sambo Championship will feature athletes from 27 countries, and the Beach World Cup will see participation from 37 athletes, including those from the Pan American Championship.

The Vice Minister of Sports, Franklin de la Mota, expressed his support for the events and emphasized the collaborative approach taken to ensure their success.