Venezuela defeats the Dominican Republic in Caribbean Series

Miami, US.- In the opening clash of the new edition of the Caribbean Series held in Miami until February 9th, the Tiburones de la Guaira from Venezuela secured a 3-1 victory against the Tigres del Licey, the reigning champions from the Dominican Republic.

Making a triumphant return to the tournament after 38 years without clinching the national league, the Sharks took an early lead in the third inning. Alexi Amarista’s hit through center field drove in Ramón Flores, marking the first run of the game.

The game progressed with minimal action at Miami’s LoanDepot Park until the sixth inning when Ramón Flores brought in Wilson Ramos with a high ball, extending the Sharks’ lead. The Tigers managed to score in that inning with another sacrifice play, narrowing the gap to 2-1.

The tension escalated in the final third of the match, with the Dominican team loading the bases and applying pressure on Venezuela. However, the Venezuelan team maintained composure, preventing the Dominicans from adding more runs to the scoreboard.

Glorioso’s threats proved futile against the leadership of Oswaldo ‘Ozzie’ Guillén. In the eighth inning, the Sharks extended their advantage with a solo home run by Cuban player Yasiel Puig.

Despite the relatively low-scoring game, the Sharks, breaking a nearly four-decade winless streak, gained a strategic advantage for the next phase of the series. However, they still have five matches ahead to determine who will advance to the semifinals.

In the upcoming matches, Venezuela is set to face the Curacao Suns on Saturday, while the Dominicans aim for their first victory against Gigantes de Rivas from Nicaragua on Friday.