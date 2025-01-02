Águilas Cibaeñas: 92 years of legacy in Dominican baseball

Founded on January 2, 1933, as the Santiago Baseball Club, the Águilas transformed into a powerhouse after officially adopting their name in 1937. Over their storied history, they have amassed over 2,000 regular season victories and claimed international titles, including the Inter-American Series, Classic of the Americas, and Caribbean Titans Series. Their fierce rivalries with Tigres del Licey and Escogido have added to their rich narrative, captivating fans across generations.

The Águilas’ home, Cibao Stadium, has been a cornerstone of their success since 1958, evolving into a modern sports venue that hosts thousands of passionate fans. As they celebrate this milestone, the Águilas look ahead with determination, aiming for their 23rd national crown and continued international glory, while reaffirming their place as a symbol of pride in Dominican baseball.