Dominican laboratories focus on meeting the demand of travelers for PCR tests

Given the growing demand for diagnostic tests for the Covid-19 virus from people traveling abroad to comply with the requirement established in different countries, including the United States, various centers and laboratories in the country have set up schedules to respond to such needs.

Among them is the Cruz Jiminían Clinic, which enabled a special service for travelers with extended hours and without an appointment, and Referencia Laboratorio Clínico announced the same.

Amadita Laboratorio Clínico informed that it set up a temporary office at the Las Americas Airport (AILA) for emergencies and that it has antigen tests in all its centers.

For several days now, people traveling, mainly to the United States, have been stranded when arriving at the country’s airports without complying with the requirement of presenting a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours before the trip.

In a press release, the Cruz Jiminián Clinic’s administrative director, Dr. Luis Antonio Cruz Camacho, informed that the people who need a Covid-19 PCR test in record time due to their trip could go to the laboratory that operates in the facilities of this health center.

He explained that the Covid-18 service for travelers is offered Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Saturdays from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon, for which no previous appointment or medical indication is required and that all medical insurances are accepted, from the subsidized, contributory and basic plan.

Likewise, Referencia Laboratorio Clínico informed about the changes adopted to facilitate the tests without Covid-19 appointments to travelers who have a flight itinerary already arranged, according to Listín Diario.

It established that from 2:00 in the afternoon onwards in all its branches, it will attend travelers without an appointment, with the presentation of a printed flight itinerary to their hosts.

In a press release, the laboratory indicated that the tests valid for travelers for the detection of Covid-19 is the SARS CoV-2 RT PCR, with results in less than 48 hours and available at all branches; the COVID Express PCR, with results in less than 24 hours, and available for Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, and La Romana.

The SARS-CoV-2 Antigens, with results in less than 3 hours, are available for Santo Domingo, Santiago, Punta Cana, La Romana, and Puerto Plata.