Dominican Republic extends free medical insurance to tourists until June 12

To continue minimizing the effects of the pandemic.

Seguros Banreservas reported the extension of the Safe Tourism Plan, at no cost to tourists visiting the Dominican Republic, from May 12 to June 12, 2021.

“ With the purpose of continuing to benefit the Tourism Recovery Plan in the Dominican Republic proposed by the Dominican government, the fourth extension of the term of the RD Safe Tourism Plan has been arranged at no cost, by Seguros Reservations with the support of the Reserve Bank,” according to a statement from the entity.

They explain that the plan, expanded in a fourth stage, was designed so that tourists who visit the country as a hotel destination obtain significant and timely support for the enjoyment of their vacations.

The intention of the plan has been, from the beginning, to minimize the effects of the pandemic and promote a responsible recovery that prioritizes health, maximizes the potential for job creation, economic growth, and encourages the sector to continue to develop sustainably.

Reservations Insurance has at its disposal web access where the registration will be simultaneous, allowing greater control of the data of the affiliates. In addition, tourists will receive their membership in the mail.

“The Dominican Republic is the only tourist destination in the world that guarantees that every tourist who arrives in the country by air and stays in a hotel, will be granted an assistance plan with coverage of medical emergencies, including Covid-19, medications in assistances with hospitalization, emergency medical transportation, hotel expenses due to hospitalization, flight change expenses due to medical emergencies and legal assistance, among other coverage ”, said the entity.

The entity added that with the innovative Safe Tourism Plan, a product of the joint effort between the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) and the Reserve Bank, it reiterates its commitment and responsibility to promote tourism recovery in the Dominican Republic.