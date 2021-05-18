Miss Dominican Republic embodies Carnival’s ‘spirit’

Miami (cruiseindustrynews.com).- With a global television audience estimated at 500 million looking on, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy presented Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez with the “Spirit of Carnival” award for embodying the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion during the Miss Universe broadcast.

She was bestowed the honor of serving as godmother to the line’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, set to debut from Port Canaveral, Fla., later this year.

A gamechanger for the cruise industry, Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and the first to feature an onboard roller coaster. As godmother, Jiménez will preside over the Mardi Gras’ official naming ceremony, continuing a long-standing maritime tradition.

Jiménez, as well as Miss Universe 2021, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, will get the unforgettable opportunity to be among the first to sail on Mardi Gras when she begins week-long adventures from the Space Coast to the Bahamas and Caribbean – including the popular destination of Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.