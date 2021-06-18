Flights between the Dominican Republic and Canada to resume in November

Santo Domingo, DR

After about fifteen months of air traffic between the Dominican Republic and Canada being interrupted by coronavirus restrictions, commercial and cargo flights will be reactivated again in November, with the operation of 148 charter flights for tourists and freight.

The information was offered by the JAC Civil Aviation Board president, José Marte Pintiani, who explained that flight operations would begin from November 2 to April 23, 2022.

Regarding the volume of flights, Marte Piantini explained that the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) approved 148 new passenger and cargo charter flights to the Canadian airline Swoop Airlines, distributed on the routes Ontario / Punta Cana / Ontario and Toronto / Punta Cana / Toronto.

He stressed that these approvals would reactivate passenger transport between the Dominican Republic and Canada after 15 months closed due to the pandemic’s protocols and restrictions.

He said that before the closure of air borders due to the effect of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Canada was among the main emitters of passengers to the Dominican Republic.

“The Dominican Republic has managed to become one of the countries in the Americas with the best performance in the face of the difficult situation of the pandemic,” said the president of the JAC.

Referring to the measures taken by the government to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, he explained that compared to other countries in the region, to date, the State has supplied more than six million doses of vaccines through the Plan. National Vaccination, promoted by the government.

According to data provided by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Dominican authorities have managed to apply at least one dose to 57.37% of the population per 100 inhabitants, which represents 18% of the total vaccinated population, and places the country as the fourth in the region to present better management of the pandemic.

During the JAC plenary meeting, 32 passenger and cargo charter flights were also approved to the French air operator Corsair on the Orly / Punta Cana / Orly air route, whose operations will be from December 11, 2021, to March 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, among the charter operations approved to start from the end of June are those authorized to Edel Weiss, with 18 flights connecting from Zurich, Switzerland to Punta Cana, from June 30 to July 29, 2021; and connecting the city of Warsaw, 19 operations were approved for Blue Panorama Airlines, starting on June 26 and ending on October 30, 2021.

Twenty flights to World 2 Fly were also approved to connect Madrid, Spain, with Punta Cana, from July 26 to October 30, 2021.

The Civil Aviation Board JAC is the highest body in matters of civil aviation in the country. It meets every 15 days to dictate the measures and legislation on air traffic, as established by Law No. 491-06 of Civil Aviation of the Dominican Republic.