The Paradisus Palma Real reopens in Bávaro after investing US$40 million in its renovation

Meliá Hotels Internacional has announced that the Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort is now open following a $40 million renovation to improve the guest experience throughout the complex. The resort is presented as a reimagined complex following the renovation, with 596 newly designed suites, including 58 swim-up suites, renovated adults-only areas, new dining concepts, and extensive improvements to the establishment’s convention center. In addition to these enhancements, the resort has introduced new, enhanced luxury amenities that will be available at all Paradisus hotels. The Paradisus Palma Real, located on Bavaro Beach in the Dominican Republic, has been redesigned to better integrate with the surrounding nature of Punta Cana.

The 596 suites feature natural light-filled spaces with rustic wood furniture and earth tones, designed to provide relaxation and serenity from the moment guests arrive. Natural materials, neutral browns, and tans have been used to emulate the feeling of sitting on Caribbean sand in the new design, which pays homage to the beachfront location. Suites range in size from 48 to 150 square meters and include large living areas, furnished balconies or terraces with garden or ocean views, rainfall showerheads, and Biology Smart Skincare toiletries. Furthermore, 58 of the newly renovated suites will be swim-up. Guests will have access to their pool, which is one step away from their room, as well as a fully furnished private terrace from which to enjoy the wonderful Caribbean climate.

The resort has also unveiled nine newly designed dining concepts that will offer guests a diverse range of dining options including Asian, Mexican, Italian, and other cuisines. The resort has introduced two new adults-only restaurants, Flora, which offers artisan flavors, vegan delicacies, and sustainable km 0 dishes, and Malva, which is a cozy and casual bazaar-style buffet where guests can experience Dominican culture.