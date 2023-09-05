Dominican Today wins Pasaporte Abierto 2023 award for article by journalist Adrian Morales

Chiriqui, Panama.- Dominican-Cuban journalist Adrian Rafael Morales González won the seventh edition of the Pasaporte Abierto 2023 international tourism journalism award, in the Investigative Journalism category, for his article “Specialized tourism for the rich variety of the Dominican Republic’s flora,” published by online newspaper Dominican Today.

Pasaporte Abierto, which rewards the most outstanding in specialized tourism communication and tourism in general, is sponsored by the World Tourism Journalism Organization (WTJO); this year the award ceremony was held in Chiriqui, Panama.

Mexico won five statuettes and one of the top awards; Brazil was also awarded five times; the Dominican Republic was the winner in four categories (five if we count the Dominican Today award); and Argentina and Chile received two awards each.

Panama stood out as well, receiving one of the two Pasaporte Abierto Grand Prizes, while Colombia, Honduras, Spain, Peru and Cuba received one award each.

During the Gala, WTJO’s general secretary and founder Miguel Ledhesma announced that the XXIII International Congress of Tourism Journalists and Professionals will be held in March in Campos do Jordão, Brazil, and the 8th edition of Pasaporte Abierto will be held during the first week of September in Cali, Colombia, the country that will be in charge of the general direction of the organization in 2024.

Winners:

Mexico

Sentir para ver. San Luis Capital. México. (GRAN PREMIO PASAPORTE ABIERTO). Impuesto sobre hospedaje, entre la sospecha y la desconfianza. Istar Meza. México. (Investigación Periodística). Suplemento Turismo Diario El Sol de San Luis. San Luis Potosí. México. (Medio Especializado en Turismo). San Luis en Bici. San Luis Capital. México. (Mejor propuesta Turística). Asociación de Hoteles de Cancún, Puerto Morelos e Isla Mujeres. México. (Organismo Colaborador).

Brazil

Programa de TV Viaje Por Aí. Brasil. (Medio Especializado en Turismo). Rota da Cachaça, Areia, Paraíba. Brasil. (Mejor propuesta Turística). Felipe Augusto. Prefeito Sao Sebastiao, Brasil. (Emprendedor Turístico Comprometido). Luciana Balbino. Areia, Paraíba, Brasil. (Emprendedor Turístico Comprometido). Chef Eudes Assis, dono do restaurante Taioba. Brasil. (A la Trayectoria).

Dominican Republic

Cocina Solidaria: la acción que ha salvado de la hambruna a millones de personas en el mundo. Juan de Dios Valentín. República Dominicana. (Originalidad). Date 2023. República Dominicana. (Evento del Año). Cap Cana, República Dominicana. (Destino Turístico Responsable). Consorcio Energético Punta Cana – Macao, S.A (CEPM). República Dominicana. (Trabajo en Equipo).

Argentina

Las más bellas capillas cordobesas, sus secretos y leyendas. Mariana Otero y Patricia Molaioli. Argentina. (Investigación Periodística). María Ulivi. Argentina. (A la Trayectoria).

Chile

www.saborysaber.cl. Chile. (Medio Especializado en Turismo). Paola Andrea Fernández Chamaca. Chile. (A la Trayectoria).

Panama

Mirtha Rodríguez Mendieta (GRAN PREMIO PASAPORTE ABIERTO).

Colombia

Turismo sin límites. Colombia. (Medio Especializado en Turismo).

Honduras

Honduras: Tela, la ciudad con las mejores playas de Centroamérica. Leonel Armando Espinosa Flores. Honduras. (Originalidad).

Spain

Cómo el afrobeats nigeriano ha conquistado a las ‘tiktokers’ iraníes y al resto del mundo. Lucía Foraster Garriga. España. (Relevancia Social).

Peru

Una experiencia inclusiva en San Luis Potosí. Eric Barrantes. Perú. (Reconocimiento de los otros).

Cuba

Specialized tourism for the rich variety of the Dominican Republic’s flora. Adrian R. Morales González. Cuba/Dominican Republic. (Investigación Periodística).



For further information:

https://www.periodismoturistico.org/