Unstoppable cruise boom in Puerto Plata: it will receive 21 vessels this month

Puerto Plata.- In the month of October, Puerto Plata, a popular tourist destination, is set to welcome a total of 21 cruise ships, underscoring its status as an attractive and internationally acclaimed place to visit.

Out of these 21 cruise ships, 12 are scheduled to dock at the port of Amber Cove, while the remaining nine will arrive at the port of Taino Bay.

Atahualpa Paulino, the northern regional director of tourism, expressed pride in the province’s ability to maintain high standards of safety and sustainability. He emphasized that the goal is to ensure that both tourists and the local community can enjoy the benefits of tourism without compromising the natural and cultural environment.

Paulino noted that this influx of cruise ships not only showcases the province’s natural beauty and cultural richness but also demonstrates its capacity to consistently attract tourists and vessels throughout the year. Puerto Plata continues to be a destination of choice for travelers seeking a vibrant and enjoyable experience.