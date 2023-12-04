Airlines and tourism associations support Aerodom in contract renegotiation

Santo Domingo.- During public hearings in the National Congress, the renegotiation of the contract between Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), a VINCI Airports subsidiary, and the Dominican State received widespread support from various business and government entities. This renegotiation is seen as beneficial for the Dominican Republic’s economy and development.

Key airlines and operators, including Dominican airlines Arajet, Air Century, Sky High, and Sky Cana, as well as General Air Services, endorsed the agreement. Support also came from hospitality and tourism associations like Ashonorte, AHETSA, and the Tourism Clusters of Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, Samaná, and Barahona, among others.

Mónika Infante, CEO of Aerodom, emphasized the agreement’s role in promoting economic growth and providing exceptional service to airport passengers. The French Embassy in the Dominican Republic, along with various other international and local organizations, also backed the renegotiation, highlighting VINCI Airports’ experience and the positive economic impact expected from the renewed contract.

The contract renewal is a strategic move to attract new investments in the state airport system, vital for the burgeoning tourism industry and the Dominican Republic’s role as a regional tourism and logistics hub.

Financially, the renegotiation is expected to yield benefits between $1.905 and $2.155 billion, including a $775 million initial payment for renewal rights and an $830 million investment in airport infrastructure. Notable projects include a new $250 million terminal at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) and profit sharing for the State starting in 2030.

The initial payment will fund various infrastructure projects in Santo Domingo and its surroundings, such as roads, expressways, bridges, and a Trauma Unit in San Cristóbal, totaling approximately $757 million in investments.

Since 2016, under VINCI Airports’ management, Aerodom has invested over $102 million in airport maintenance, improvements, and expansions, including a new cargo terminal at AILA. Additionally, Aerodom has contributed over $341 million in taxes to the Dominican State since 2015, marking a significant contribution to the tourism sector.