PRSC praises President Abinader for reviving tourism in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC) has lauded the significant revival of the tourism sector under President Luis Abinader’s administration, highlighting the achievement of attracting over 10 million visitors in 2023.

Senator Rogelio Genao, representing La Vega province and the first vice president of the PRSC, acknowledged the Dominican Republic’s emergence as the leading multi-destination in Central America and the Caribbean.

Genao emphasized the expansion of tourism beyond traditional hotspots to include burgeoning areas like Pedernales, Barahona, Miches, and Montecristi. This development aligns with President Abinader’s vision and public policy initiatives. The Dominican Republic now boasts over 10 international airports, numerous domestic ones, and several ports and cruise terminals, positioning itself as a key player in the region’s tourism sector.

“We are the nation with the most robust air and sea connectivity in the region,” stated Genao. He projected an ambitious goal for the country’s tourism sector, foreseeing the potential to accommodate 500% of its population, equivalent to 50 million tourists, by 2054. This projection underscores tourism as the Dominican Republic’s primary industry and a vital focus for medium and long-term growth.

The Senator also highlighted the southern region’s emergence on the world tourism map, with areas like Pedernales, Barahona, Azua, Peravia, and San Cristobal gaining prominence. Additionally, Montecristi, Nagua, and Miches are becoming popular choices for the millions of tourists visiting the country. Genao particularly noted the construction of new hotels and the arrival of cruise ships in Pedernales as a major highlight.

In conclusion, Genao expressed the PRSC’s appreciation for President Abinader’s efforts in rescuing and diversifying the tourism sector. He commended the President for his role in the resurgence of Dominican tourism, recognizing his significant contributions to the sector’s growth and development.