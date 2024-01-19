Dominican Republic takes the lead in 2024 travel reservations

Santo Domingo.- David Collado, the Minister of Tourism, announced that the Dominican Republic has exceeded Mexico and other Latin American countries in air ticket reservations for the first four months of 2024 compared to 2023, according to data from the Forwardkeys platform. The country outperforms traditional tourist destinations such as Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

Collado provided statistics indicating that for January through April, the Dominican Republic has shown consistent growth in reservations, with January recording a 6.6% increase, February with a 13% growth, March with a 16.5% lead, and April with an 8.3% growth.

Highlighting the positive trajectory, Collado stressed the evident success of tourism efforts in the Dominican Republic and the country’s strong position on the international tourism map. Reservations for air tickets in January alone reflect a 6.6% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Expressing optimism for 2024, Collado noted that these positive trends indicate a promising outlook for tourist arrivals. In December of the previous year, the Dominican Republic achieved a significant milestone by welcoming 10 million tourists in a single year, with the symbolic distinction falling to the first passenger disembarking from an American Airlines flight from Miami at Punta Cana Airport.