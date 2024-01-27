Norwegian will bring a second cruise ship to Cabo Rojo next February

On February 1st, the second cruise ship will arrive at the new Puerto Cabo Rojo in Pedernales from the Norwegian Cruise Line, which brought the first 2,557 visitors to this destination on January 4th.

The information was announced by Sigmund Freund, head of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), during the celebration of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2024).

He also informed that talks are underway with the Royal Caribbean line to determine if it can begin arriving in Cabo Rojo next April.

“As of October we already have Royal Caribbean, but we want to move forward to see if it can also start coming in April,” he said.

He indicated that the goal is that from April, a monthly cruise ship will dock in Pedernales, and from October, two per month when the high season arrives.

For the arrival of the third cruise ship in Cabo Rojo in March-April, the government would be ready to make the adjustments that the government is carrying out in different points of the province of Pedernales that can be visited by those who arrive at the new port, the official explained.

According to the official projection, the port would be receiving in 2024 around 70,000-80,000 cruise passengers, according to Diario Libre.

Freund added that it was agreed with the port operating company that 50% of the tours on land must be contracted with local guides, who have been training with the Ministry of Tourism and the Institute of Technical Professional Formation (Infotep), both in languages and tourist service.