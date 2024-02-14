Apordom’s January 2024 report: 103 ships dock in the country

Santo Domingo.- In January, the Dominican Republic experienced a significant influx of maritime activity, welcoming a total of 103 ships carrying 319,410 passengers through various ports, as reported by the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom).

Comparing the figures from January 2023 to January 2024, the number of visitors increased from 139,305 to 319,410 passengers, marking a notable percentage variation of 17%.

Analyzing the data provided by the Port Authority, Taino Bay emerged as the busiest port in the initial month of the year, hosting 35 vessels and a total of 121,458 cruise passengers. Among these, 47,122 were arrivals, 74,336 were in transit, 45,391 comprised the crew, and 118 were departures.

Amber Cove secured the second position, receiving 28 vessels and accommodating 120,599 passengers in January. The breakdown included 20,050 arrivals, 100,549 in transit, 38,361 crew members, and 109 departures.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, the Director of the Port Authority, emphasized the significance of this surge in ships arrivals during January. He expressed optimism about the positive impact on the country’s economy, particularly in provinces with tourist ports.

Closing the statement, Rodríguez declared, “We closed the first month of this year with 103 cruises received and 319,821 visitors. Our country will continue to thrive in the world of cruises, and this success will be reflected in every port community.”

Apordom’s report highlighted additional port activities, with La Romana welcoming 18 vessels and hosting 54,151 tourists. Isla Catalina saw approximately five cruise ships with 12,668 visitors, while Samaná and Cabo Rojo received 11,990 and 2,558 visitors, respectively. The inauguration of the San Souci port welcomed 247 passengers.

Terminals boasting the highest vessel traffic included Amber Cove and Taino Bay in Puerto Plata, followed by La Romana, Samaná, and Santo Domingo. President Luis Abinader announced plans for public-private alliances to enhance tourism and job opportunities, specifically mentioning the delivery of Samaná and Arroyo Barril ports in the coming weeks.