Air Europa: high expectations for its link to Santiago de los Caballeros

Santiago – The Dominican political class has echoed the new link announced by Air Europa between Barajas and Santiago de los Caballeros, highlighting the importance of this new flight to strengthen the connectivity of the vibrant Dominican city with Europe.

“Santiago is a city that has been transforming, with a striking architecture of vertical projects… an airport that already has 14 daily flights to New York and will soon be able to connect with Europe,” said former President Leonel Fernandez, referring to the link that will be opened by the Globalia airline.

The bet is that Santiago in the short term can have regular flights to Europe, in the case of the airline of Juan José Hidalgo, the connection will be from June 27 and early September, with two frequencies per week (Thursday and Saturday).

Other European airlines have linked Spain with Santiago de los Caballeros in the past, although temporarily, so the Dominican tourism authorities are determined to achieve a permanent connection.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has been very enthusiastic about the flight to be made by Air Europa, emphasizing the importance of this link to strengthen the country’s connectivity.