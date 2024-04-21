Mitur: More than six million Dominicans engage in domestic tourism

According to Jaqueline Mora, Technical Deputy Minister of Tourism, more than six million Dominicans engage in domestic tourism while presenting the results of the third study on Dominican tourism, prepared by the research firm Analytica.

Mora explained that local tourists contribute an added value of US$1,547 million to the tourism sector. This type of tourism was key to the sector’s recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic research “Results of Dominican Tourism” analyzes key indicators from 2016 to 2022. Among the outstanding information, it is highlighted that the hotel industry generated an added value of US$22,190 million in 2022, with a multiplier effect of 2.88 in the rest of the economy in terms of GDP.

“This is equivalent to 19% of GDP, which means that for every peso produced directly, the tourism industry generates two pesos indirectly and induced,” she said.

She indicated that “this last category includes the activity generated through purchases in other economic sectors and the consumption of employees in the tourism sector,” according to El Día.

Mora added, “59% of this revenue was generated by hotels and the remaining 41% by the rest of the sector.”

The founding partner of Analytica also pointed out that “in the study in the hotel investment category, local capital has gained share, reaching 31% in 2022 compared to 69% of foreign investment. Of all local hotel investment, 23.9% is made through financing granted by Dominican banks, a line historically led by Banco Popular.