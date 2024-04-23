Hilton Hotels, named “the best company to work for” in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean

Santo Domingo – Hilton Hotels was named the No. 1 company to work for by Great Place to Work in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean for the second year in a row.

In addition, Hilton stood out on the list of the best places to work in Panama, ranking number 2. In 2024, Great Place to Work in the Caribbean and Central America recognized the company as the best place to work among multinationals.

The recognitions signal Hilton’s efforts to cultivate and foster an exceptional work culture that supports its team members at every stage of their personal and professional journeys and empowers them to be authentic and bring their best selves to their work.

“I am incredibly proud of our teams in the Caribbean, Central America and Panama. It is thanks to them that we have been able to create an exceptional culture unified under the purpose of filling the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality,” said Ayesha Williams, vice president of human resources for the Caribbean and Latin America at Hilton.

“It is an honor to receive these recognitions because they reflect that we are fulfilling our commitment to create workplaces that value inclusion, well-being, growth, and purpose.”

It is recalled that the Great Place To Work certification recognizes employers who create an exceptional experience for their employees. It’s a two-step process that includes surveying your employees and completing a short workforce questionnaire.

In 2023, Hilton made history as the first hotel company to be named the best company to work for in the world by ranking No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s global list of Best Places to Work and Great Place to Work.

This recognition was driven by its teams’ efforts globally, including in the Caribbean and Latin America. The company has also recently received regional recognition with awards in Peru.

As Hilton builds a fully human experience at work, the company is focused on four pillars: