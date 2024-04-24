DATE 2024 starts this Wednesday

Punta Cana.- The Dominican Republic’s premier tourism fair kicks off this Wednesday with a laser focus on the country’s tourism sustainability objectives, as highlighted by Aguie Lendor, the executive vice president of Asonahores.

Lendor emphasized that the upcoming edition of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) revolves entirely around sustainability, underscoring the nation’s commitment to preserving its natural attractions and fostering a more environmentally conscious tourism sector.

To this end, the 2024 fair will witness the signing of agreements with various institutions, showcasing the joint efforts of both the public and private sectors to safeguard the Dominican Republic’s tourist offerings.

“We’ve already inked a sustainability agreement, outlining key milestones in reducing single-use plastics, implementing recycling initiatives, enhancing energy efficiency, and optimizing water usage. Now, it’s imperative that we translate this agreement into tangible action,” explained the Asonahores executive.

“In this latest edition of DATE, sustainability takes center stage, reflecting our unwavering dedication to advancing more sustainable tourism practices. However, there’s still much ground to cover,” he added.

Discussing further details of the event set to unfold at the Paradisus Palma Real hotel, Lendor noted a notable increase in planned business meetings compared to previous years. “We’re looking at 10,000 appointments this year,” he revealed.

Lendor underscored that DATE aims to bolster various segments and the vast diversity within the Dominican tourism product, ensuring active participation from all suppliers to facilitate fruitful business engagements.