Frontier: “We are proud to offer more affordable fares for travel to the Dominican Republic”

Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service between Cibao International Airport and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering three flights per week.

With this, the airline underscores its commitment to expanding affordable and convenient air travel options throughout the Caribbean.

“With the launch of this service, Frontier is proud to affirm its commitment as a valued partner in the tourism industry vital to the Dominican Republic,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network design and operations for Frontier Airlines.

“We are proud to offer our ‘Low Fares, Done Right’ on ITS, making it more affordable and convenient for tourists to visit this beautiful island paradise and for Dominicans to travel to Puerto Rico and beyond,” he added.