JetBlue’s 20 years in the Dominican Republic: it urgently needs to improve its image

The controversial airline JetBlue reached 20 years of operations in the Dominican market; many have been its achievements in these two decades without a doubt, but it has also been challenging to put a stop to criticism, especially in recent years, seeing its image among Dominican users affected as never before.

Such has been the deterioration of its services, with a trail of prolonged delays, frequent cancellations, and unpleasant episodes with the staff of its counters in the country. It has caused many travelers to experience a bitter taste instead of a pleasant trip memory.

On several occasions, users’ discomfort has been such that complaints have reached the National Institute of Consumer Protection (Pro Consumidor), aviation authorities. The airline has been more than once the subject of debate in Congress for its “abusive” treatment of Dominicans.

Now let’s go to its lights. Its most attractive factor is its low-cost profile. The low prices make many decide to venture despite hearing about the constant inconveniences that arise in the airline. Its excellent connectivity is another element in its favor, so it moves the most passengers between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Returning to low prices, this is precisely how JetBlue is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the country this week, with its usual super offers.

“As the largest airline in the Dominican Republic, JetBlue is proud to serve the Dominican community for 20 years. We are offering fares from 99 each way until next Monday 24,” says the airline’s announcement on the occasion of its celebration.

Here are some of the routes and offers available for a limited time:

-Boston (BOS) to Punta Cana (PUJ) from $159

-Boston (BOS) to Santiago (STI) from $139

-New York (JFK) to Puerto Plata (POP) from $129

-New York (JFK) to Punta Cana (PUJ) from $129

-Newark (EWR) to Santiago (STI) from $120

-New York (JFK) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) from $120

-Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) starting at $109

-Orlando (MCO) to Santiago (STI) from $109

– San Juan (SJU) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) from $109

-Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Punta Cana (PUJ) starting at $99

In short, rather than improving its services to repair its damaged image, JetBlue continues to focus only on the pocket to win over users.