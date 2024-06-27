Air Canada to resume direct Quebec-Punta Cana flights

Punta Cana.- Air Canada has announced the resumption of direct services from Quebec City to popular winter sun destinations, including Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Punta Cana, and Cancun, for the 2024-25 winter season. Additionally, the airline will launch new weekly flights from Quebec City to Tulum, Mexico’s newest airport on the Yucatan Peninsula, starting December 13, 2024.

The expansion of Air Canada’s services enhances Quebec’s connectivity to key tourist destinations, offering travelers more convenient options for their winter getaways. Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Quebec Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), expressed delight at the news: “We are thrilled with the return of Air Canada’s international flights from Quebec City to popular destinations such as Cancun, Punta Cana, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale. Air Canada’s decision to quickly restore its international air service from YQB and invest in our market by adding a new destination to the winter 2024-25 schedule is commendable.”

The announcement of these new routes results from a fruitful collaboration between Air Canada and YQB, promising to bolster the region’s tourism offering and connectivity, according to Aviacion Club Center. Travelers from Quebec City can now look forward to more options and greater convenience for their winter travel plans, with enhanced access to some of the most sought-after sun destinations.