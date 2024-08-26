Passenger traffic between Jamaica and Dominican Republic soars 1,600%

Santo Domingo.- Passenger traffic between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic has skyrocketed by 1,600% since Arajet launched its first direct flight on November 14, 2022. Travel numbers, which were nearly nonexistent in 2020, increased to 3,300 passengers by 2022 and surpassed 58,000 by June 2024.

Angie Martínez, the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Jamaica, described this growth as a major diplomatic success. She emphasized that direct air connectivity has greatly enhanced relations between the two countries. In 2022, the Dominican Embassy in Jamaica obtained a special permit allowing Dominican airlines to operate direct flights despite the lack of a formal Air Services Agreement.

Arajet CEO Victor Pacheco highlighted the route’s impact, noting it has reduced flight times from up to 16 hours to just over an hour and cut ticket prices by approximately 60%. This has improved travel accessibility and bolstered economic and social connections between the nations.

Martínez also celebrated the direct flight as a model for regional air connectivity improvement and announced the recent signing of the General Agreement on Air Services, which had been pending for 12 years. The direct flight is among the Dominican mission’s top achievements, alongside significant increases in trade and investment. Dominican exports to Jamaica nearly doubled from $74 million in 2019-2020 to over $134 million in 2022, with projections reaching $145 million for 2023. Additionally, the embassy has attracted over $65 million in new investments, with expectations of another $600 million, mainly in tourism.