Asonahores to host 36th Commercial Exhibition, showcasing Dominican tourism’s strength

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) has announced that it will be hosting its 36th Commercial Exhibition, the largest business platform for suppliers and companies in the tourism sector, from October 9th to 11th at BlueMall Puntacana.

David Llibre, president of Asonahores, expressed that through the Commercial Exhibition, the association reaffirms its commitment to fostering the development of the productive chain within the tourism sector. By collaborating with other business associations and leveraging the momentum of tourism, Asonahores aims to increase, diversify, and modernize the sector, enabling more Dominicans to offer a wider range of high-quality goods and services.

“The tourism industry has proven to be a cross-cutting pillar of the Dominican Republic’s economy. In 2022 alone, the hotel sector made purchases totaling 139 billion pesos, representing 19% of the GDP, directly, indirectly, and induced, as a fundamental pillar of the productive sectors,” he stated.

Llibre emphasized that the platform promotes the development of the productive chain to strengthen commercial relationships, foster sustainable growth in the sector, and benefit all stakeholders involved in the tourism industry.

In this regard, Aguie Lendor, executive vice president of Asonahores, indicated that the new edition of the Commercial Exhibition features a dynamic agenda designed to strengthen commercial relationships between the main productive sectors that do business with the country’s hotel industry, with more than 120 companies participating in over 4,000 square meters of exhibition space.

“The 36th edition of the Commercial Exhibition presents an innovative commercial structure to encourage interaction between hotels, restaurants, and suppliers of goods and services that make up the tourism industry value chain, facilitating interaction between both national and international participants in a single business space,” she explained.

Lendor pointed out that the fair will be open from its inauguration on Wednesday, October 9th, to promote connections among key players in the tourism sector at the largest and most important indoor commercial fair in the Dominican Republic.

Asonahores specified that they will be presenting an agenda with talks, training workshops, press conferences, activities, and recognition events, where the country’s main media and specialized journalists will be present. The agenda is designed to foster knowledge exchange, strengthen professional relationships, and highlight achievements in the industry.

The 36th Commercial Exhibition has the support of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), Banreservas, Banco Popular Dominicano, Banco BHD, Consorcio Energético Punta Cana – Macao, CEPM, Grupo Puntacana, Therrestra, Claro Dominicana, Intesol Corporation, Novotecnic Dominicana, SGC, Servicios, Garantia y Calidad, Planeta Azul, Banco López de Haro, Constructora del Pais, and Codelpa, among others.