IDAC Director participates in ICAO Air Navigation Conference in Canada

Montreal, Canada.- The Director General of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), Igor Rodríguez Durán, began his official activities at the head of the institution by participating in the Fourteenth Air Navigation Conference of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), held from August 26 to September 6, which is focused on improving performance to drive sustainability.

The conference’s discussions and proposals aim to reach a global consensus on the performance improvement initiatives that can help the international organization, member states, and the industry address global aviation’s environmental challenges and the rapid evolution of aviation operations and technologies.

The head of the IDAC expressed interest in each of the topics discussed at this important gathering, which is attended by representatives of the 39 member states, as well as delegations from countries that are not part of the entity that governs international civil aviation, but which, like the Dominican Republic, pursue the same objective: to provide reliable and pollution-free air navigation and operational safety worldwide.

“This activity organized by ICAO commits us as a country and, as head of the IDAC, to ensure that our aeronautical system maintains and complies with international standards focused on a more environmentally friendly civil aviation, to be vigilant and demanding of operators, technicians, and air supervisors, and of all actors in the Dominican aviation activity,” said Rodríguez.

This Fourteenth Conference also provides an opportunity to hold detailed technical exchanges, which will allow agreements to be reached on a series of high-level recommendations in the fields of air navigation and operational safety.

Given the predominance of environmental issues on the aviation agenda and the need to agree on strategic air navigation and operational safety plans based on the agreements reached at the 41st session of the Assembly, the conference seeks to promote a deliberate reorientation of efforts, so that priority is given to existing or new technical activities that best contribute to achieving the ambitious long-term objective for international aviation.

The recommendations will be submitted for approval to the Council, and, if appropriate, the support of the 42nd session of the Assembly in 2025 will be sought.

The Dominican delegation is headed by Igor Rodríguez, in his capacity as Director General of the IDAC, accompanied by Ambassador Julio Peña, Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to ICAO; Héctor Porcella, President of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC); Antonio Yapor, alternate representative and member of the JAC, and technical officials from the IDAC.