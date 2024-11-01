Dominican Republic to see Increased ALG Vacations flights

Santo Domingo.- At the 2024 Cancun Travel Mart, ALG Vacations President Ray Snisky shared insights on anticipated airfare hikes for Caribbean and Mexican destinations, citing reduced airline capacity as the primary cause. As ALG Vacations is a significant buyer of airline tickets for all-inclusive resort packages, Snisky emphasized that fewer seats would be available next year across these destinations. He noted that while air capacity to places like the Dominican Republic and Puerto Vallarta will remain relatively stable, other Caribbean regions and Mexican destinations will experience reductions. Despite the rising costs, Snisky defended the value of the all-inclusive travel experience.

Additionally, the Quintana Roo tourism sector had already anticipated a 2% decrease in air capacity for the winter season, as reported by Andrés Martínez, Director General of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ). Although regional carriers like Mexicana and Aeroméxico aim to increase flights to key airports, they face delays due to issues with new aircraft deliveries.