Puerto Plata consolidates in cruise ships: it will receive 46 ships in November

Puerto Plata is preparing to receive the arrival of 46 cruise ships during the month of November. The vessels will arrive through the ports of Amber Cove and Taino Bay, which play a strategic role in strengthening tourism in the region.

The director of the northern regional of Tourism, Atahualpa Paulino, reported that 22 of these cruise ships will dock at Amber Cove, operated by Carnival Corporation, while the remaining 24 will arrive at Taino Bay, under the management of ITM Group.

“This volume of arrivals reaffirms Puerto Plata’s position as a key destination for the cruise industry in the Caribbean,” he said.

Paulino stressed that the Dominican Republic continues to consolidate itself as the main HUB for cruises in the Caribbean. The support from the Government has allowed this province to become the one with the highest volume of cruise ship arrivals and tourist reception, contributing to the local economy and generating opportunities for the community.

Each arrival is expected to contribute significantly to local trade and services, thus boosting the tourism destination’s economy, according to NDigital.

Thanks to the collaboration between the public and private sectors, Puerto Plata projects a future of continuous growth in cruise tourism, reaffirming its role as a pillar of tourism in the region.