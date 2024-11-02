Sky High competition drives prices lower on flights between Santo Domingo and Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo—Sky High Dominicana’s entry on the Santo Domingo—San Juan, Puerto Rico route has significantly impacted the market, leading other airlines to adjust their prices to stay competitive.

However, Sky High Dominicana distinguishes itself by offering a unique benefit: until November 15, passengers can bring two suitcases, up to 70 pounds each, at no additional cost in addition to their carry-on luggage.

This exclusive benefit positions Sky High Dominicana as the most attractive option for travelers between these destinations, especially for those who require greater luggage flexibility.

“We want our passengers to travel comfortably and calmly, without worrying about additional charges,” said Cesarina Beauchamp, Executive Vice President of Sky High Dominicana.

He indicated, “We are the only airline on this route to offer this exclusive benefit, demonstrating our commitment to providing a superior experience.”

With daily flights and a focus on customer service, Sky High Dominicana continues to innovate in the Caribbean market. This offer represents savings for passengers and reinforces the airline’s competitive advantage on one of the most popular routes in the Caribbean.